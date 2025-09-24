Leerink Partnrs Estimates Innate Pharma Q3 Earnings

Innate Pharma S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IPHA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Innate Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Graybosch forecasts that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Innate Pharma’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IPHA. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on Innate Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Innate Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of IPHA stock opened at $1.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01. Innate Pharma has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $3.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager.

