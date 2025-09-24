Q1 Earnings Estimate for NanoXplore Issued By Cormark

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NanoXplore in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 18th. Cormark analyst M. Whale forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NanoXplore’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised NanoXplore to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.77.

NanoXplore Stock Performance

GRA stock opened at C$2.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$498.18 million, a PE ratio of -48.67 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.58. NanoXplore has a 12-month low of C$2.03 and a 12-month high of C$3.34.

NanoXplore Company Profile

NanoXplore Inc is a graphene company, manufacturer, and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company provides graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. Geographically, it generates a majority of revenue from the United States.

