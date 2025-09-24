Cormark Issues Positive Outlook for Capreit Earnings

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Capreit in a research note issued on Friday, September 19th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. Cormark also issued estimates for Capreit’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get Capreit alerts:

CAR has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Capreit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank cut shares of Capreit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Capreit Price Performance

Capreit has a 12 month low of C$20.71 and a 12 month high of C$50.88.

About Capreit

(Get Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capreit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capreit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.