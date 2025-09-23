Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Trading Up 14.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Free Report) were up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 124,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 203,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Granada Gold Mine Stock Up 14.3%
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$6.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 3.02.
About Granada Gold Mine
Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Granada gold property, which owns 14.73 square kilometers of land in a combination of mining leases and claims located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.
