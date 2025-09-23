Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) Trading Down 6.4% – What’s Next?

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.73 and last traded at $21.64. Approximately 479 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 23,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.11.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.30.

Get Capital Clean Energy Carriers alerts:

Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.11 million. Capital Clean Energy Carriers had a net margin of 55.58% and a return on equity of 10.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Capital Clean Energy Carriers

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Capital Clean Energy Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Capital Clean Energy Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 59.8% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 131,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 49,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 10.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Capital Clean Energy Carriers during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 281.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Clean Energy Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Clean Energy Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.