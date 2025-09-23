Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) Trading Down 6.4% – What’s Next?

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:CCECGet Free Report) shares were down 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.73 and last traded at $21.64. Approximately 479 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 23,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.11.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.30.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.11 million. Capital Clean Energy Carriers had a net margin of 55.58% and a return on equity of 10.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Capital Clean Energy Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.81%.

Institutional Trading of Capital Clean Energy Carriers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Capital Clean Energy Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 59.8% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 131,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 49,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 10.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Capital Clean Energy Carriers during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 281.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers.

