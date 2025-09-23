Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Trading Up 6.8% – Should You Buy?

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 1,873,655 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 10,002,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

Kosmos Energy Trading Up 2.7%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.57.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 10.74%.The firm had revenue of $393.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.26 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 57,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 333.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,221,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 2,477,102 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 16.9% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 948,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 137,179 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 145.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 50,623 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 29,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

