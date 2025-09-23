Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Here’s Why

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $87.80 and last traded at $86.90. Approximately 359,357 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 7,441,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.12.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AFRM shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Affirm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Affirm to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a current ratio of 11.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.36. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 644.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 3.64.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Affirm had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $876.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Affirm has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 36,878 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,503,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 113,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,773,000. The trade was a 24.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,500 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 213,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,277,061.14. This trade represents a 5.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,270,497 shares of company stock valued at $102,156,954 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 63.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Affirm by 634.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its position in Affirm by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 468.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

