Promising Grocery Stocks To Keep An Eye On – September 23rd

Nebius Group, Costco Wholesale, and Uber Technologies are the three Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are the inventory of food, beverages and household goods that a grocery retailer holds on hand for sale. Effective management of these stocks—using demand forecasting, reorder points and rotation practices—ensures product availability, minimizes spoilage and controls costs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Nebius Group (NBIS)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Featured Articles