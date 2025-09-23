Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.29, but opened at $56.52. Suzuki Motor shares last traded at $58.03, with a volume of 249 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Zacks Research cut shares of Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suzuki Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Read Our Latest Analysis on SZKMY
Suzuki Motor Price Performance
Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Suzuki Motor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Suzuki Motor will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.
About Suzuki Motor
Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Suzuki Motor
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Is Super Micro Next in Line for a Big AI Takeover?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Tesla: 3 Reasons October’s Earnings Will Make or Break the Stock
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Industrial Tech Crossovers: When Manufacturing Meets Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.