KFG Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,261 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

KFG Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 55.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,261 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $65.59 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $100.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.94.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.