Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TLX) Shares Up 9.2% – Time to Buy?

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:TLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.98. Approximately 141,538 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 69,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TLX shares. Citigroup began coverage on Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Telix Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $213,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Telix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $297,000. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Telix Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $451,000.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited. engages in the development and commercialization of several clinical-stage oncology assets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Product Development, and Group and Unallocated. The Commercial segment includes sales of Illuccix and other products subsequent to obtaining regulatory approvals.

