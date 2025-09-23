Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for September 23rd (ALVO, APTV, AR, CRWV, CTOR, GMAB, HOLX, HOUS, JNJ, LPL)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, September 23rd:

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $39.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $170.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $105.00.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) was upgraded by analysts at Melius from a hold rating to a buy rating. Melius currently has $165.00 price target on the stock.

Citius Oncology (NASDAQ:CTOR) was upgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a hold rating to a buy rating. Maxim Group currently has $6.00 price target on the stock.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $43.00 price target on the stock.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $3.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $206.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $167.00.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $91.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $78.00.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $170.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $100.00.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $318.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $292.00.

