Orient Overseas International (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Orient Overseas International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 475 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 488 shares.The stock last traded at $83.78 and had previously closed at $85.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $3.524 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1,071.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, and North America. The company offers supply chain management services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

