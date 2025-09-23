MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 543,479 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 494,550 shares.The stock last traded at $19.81 and had previously closed at $20.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised MBX Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MBX Biosciences
MBX Biosciences Price Performance
MBX Biosciences Company Profile
We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Our company was founded by global leaders with a transformative approach to peptide drug design and development. Leveraging this expertise, we designed our proprietary Precision Endocrine Peptide™, or PEPTM, platform to overcome the key limitations of unmodified and modified peptide therapies and to improve clinical outcomes and simplify disease management for patients.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MBX Biosciences
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Is Super Micro Next in Line for a Big AI Takeover?
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Tesla: 3 Reasons October’s Earnings Will Make or Break the Stock
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Industrial Tech Crossovers: When Manufacturing Meets Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for MBX Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBX Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.