MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 543,479 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 494,550 shares.The stock last traded at $19.81 and had previously closed at $20.00.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised MBX Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $661.72 million and a PE ratio of -4.34.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Our company was founded by global leaders with a transformative approach to peptide drug design and development. Leveraging this expertise, we designed our proprietary Precision Endocrine Peptide™, or PEPTM, platform to overcome the key limitations of unmodified and modified peptide therapies and to improve clinical outcomes and simplify disease management for patients.

