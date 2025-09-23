AST SpaceMobile Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 141,327 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 23% compared to the average volume of 114,571 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Monday, June 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $45.40 to $42.90 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.82.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AST SpaceMobile

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

In related news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $1,623,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,755. This trade represents a 89.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Andrew Martin Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $1,049,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 397,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,860,012.80. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. Rakuten Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter valued at approximately $705,398,000. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter worth $203,375,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 1,992.5% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 843,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,182,000 after buying an additional 803,240 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter worth about $14,750,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth about $21,754,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 10.0%

AST SpaceMobile stock traded up $4.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.75. The stock had a trading volume of 20,005,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,720,036. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. AST SpaceMobile has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $60.95.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 7,213.90% and a negative return on equity of 26.81%. Research analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.