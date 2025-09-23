Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF (BATS:DFND) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF (BATS:DFND – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0676 per share on Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd.

Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF Price Performance

DFND traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582. Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.55 and a fifty-two week high of $47.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 million, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.17 and its 200-day moving average is $42.41.

Get Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF (BATS:DFND – Free Report) by 125.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned approximately 43.89% of Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF Company Profile

The Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF (DFND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large-cap stocks that are likely to increase dividends, while shorting those that are unlikely to do so. At rebalance, the fund is 75% long, 25% short.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.