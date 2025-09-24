Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.69 and traded as high as $8.26. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 2,316,945 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VET shares. Desjardins raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 4.5%

The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $392.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.50 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -42.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VET. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 178.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 24.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

Featured Articles

