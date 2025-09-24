ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and traded as high as $4.10. ANA shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 752 shares.

ANA Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. ANA had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 6.58%.

About ANA

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc.

