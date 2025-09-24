The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$141.55 and traded as high as C$144.04. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at C$139.24, with a volume of 143,410 shares traded.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Down 2.4%

The firm has a market cap of C$11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$141.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$143.71.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group provides a software solution that allows users in the shipping industry to communicate with one another. The core product is the Global Logistics Network, which is best understood as transaction driven. Descartes charges clients to send/receive messages, data, and documents on the GLN (the transactions).

