Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) Share Price Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.73 and traded as high as $109.07. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust shares last traded at $109.05, with a volume of 120,484 shares trading hands.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $556.16 million, a PE ratio of -92.16 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.73 and a 200 day moving average of $105.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

