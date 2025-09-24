Pcs Edventures!.Com (OTCMKTS:PCSV) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Pcs Edventures!.Com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCSV – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.14 and traded as low as $0.14. Pcs Edventures!.Com shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 1,388 shares changing hands.

Pcs Edventures!.Com Stock Down 0.1%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14.

Pcs Edventures!.Com Company Profile

PCS Edventures!, Inc develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles.

