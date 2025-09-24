Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 331.82 ($4.49) and traded as low as GBX 270 ($3.65). Water Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 270 ($3.65), with a volume of 36,292 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Water Intelligence in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 500 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 500.

The company has a market capitalization of £46.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,035.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 307.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 331.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.90, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Water Intelligence plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides leak detection and remediation services for potable and non-potable water in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

