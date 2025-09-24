Muncy Columbia Financial (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.04 and traded as high as $50.00. Muncy Columbia Financial shares last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 1,436 shares changing hands.

Muncy Columbia Financial Stock Down 1.0%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day moving average of $45.47.

Muncy Columbia Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 353.0%. Muncy Columbia Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

About Muncy Columbia Financial

Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Journey Bank that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers in Pennsylvania. It offers checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repurchase sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

