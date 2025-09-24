Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF $IGM

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 581.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 477.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period.

Shares of IGM stock opened at $126.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.57. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $76.26 and a 1-year high of $127.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

