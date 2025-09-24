U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. $CII

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 15.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 19,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 14,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 11.2% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 13,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

CII stock opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $23.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.33.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.