GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stock Position in eBay Inc. $EBAY

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,750 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in eBay by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,039 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 598 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in eBay by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,414 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $91.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.32. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.33 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.49.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $397,423.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 93,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,361,385.76. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 22,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $1,729,847.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,553 shares of company stock valued at $13,505,983 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

