iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 220.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 968,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,198,000 after purchasing an additional 665,867 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4,151.3% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 380,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,516,000 after buying an additional 371,122 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 843,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,815,000 after acquiring an additional 57,350 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 18,717.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 34,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,167,000 after acquiring an additional 33,908 shares during the period.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $269.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $272.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.65.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.5407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.