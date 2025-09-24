U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 270 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 585.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Motco boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 397.6% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Dbs Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

NYSE:WFC opened at $84.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $270.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $53.31 and a twelve month high of $86.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

