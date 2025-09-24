OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Receives $2.81 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.8125.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OPAL shares. UBS Group downgraded OPAL Fuels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded OPAL Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Johnson Rice downgraded OPAL Fuels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded OPAL Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPAL opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. OPAL Fuels has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $4.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.08.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). OPAL Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.74%.The firm had revenue of $80.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that OPAL Fuels will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Comora purchased 18,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $42,353.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 254,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,479.44. This represents a 7.73% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPAL. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in OPAL Fuels by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in OPAL Fuels by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,024,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 578,209 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in OPAL Fuels by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 28,374 shares during the period. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its stake in OPAL Fuels by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 711,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

