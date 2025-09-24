GAMMA Investing LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 13,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 45,549 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,273,550.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $166,482.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 225,868 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,436. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,008 shares of company stock worth $3,553,982. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.06.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.40. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.90%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

