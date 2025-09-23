IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th.

IDT has a payout ratio of 7.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

IDT Trading Down 3.1%

NYSE:IDT traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.22. The company had a trading volume of 72,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,469. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.60. IDT has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered IDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

