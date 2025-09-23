The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Purchased by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,383,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,087 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $4,220,599,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 9.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,509,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,826,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,821,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,758,968,000 after acquiring an additional 717,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Walt Disney by 11.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 14,882,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,468,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,513 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $112.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $202.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

