BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Stock Price

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ATZ. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$81.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$84.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$66.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$67.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial set a C$85.00 target price on shares of Aritzia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aritzia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$87.30.

Shares of TSE ATZ traded down C$1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$87.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,165. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$78.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$65.57. Aritzia has a one year low of C$36.51 and a one year high of C$90.12. The company has a market cap of C$10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.76.

In other Aritzia news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 20,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.50, for a total transaction of C$1,510,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Todd Jeremy Ingledew sold 13,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.00, for a total value of C$1,048,125.00. Insiders have sold 94,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,000,627 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories.

