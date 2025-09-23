Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) Releases Earnings Results

Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Integrated BioPharma had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 2.37%.
Integrated BioPharma Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:INBP traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.30. 33,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,115. The company has a market cap of $9.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30. Integrated BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.42.
Integrated BioPharma Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Integrated BioPharma
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Is Super Micro Next in Line for a Big AI Takeover?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Tesla: 3 Reasons October’s Earnings Will Make or Break the Stock
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Industrial Tech Crossovers: When Manufacturing Meets Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Integrated BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.