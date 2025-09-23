Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) Releases Earnings Results

Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Integrated BioPharma had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 2.37%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INBP traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.30. 33,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,115. The company has a market cap of $9.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30. Integrated BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.42.

Integrated BioPharma, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States and Luxembourg. It operates through Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses segments. The Contract Manufacturing segment manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers, and specialized health-care providers.

