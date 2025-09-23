ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

ENN Energy Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.68, but opened at $31.65. ENN Energy shares last traded at $32.87, with a volume of 74 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of ENN Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

ENN Energy Trading Down 0.2%

About ENN Energy

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructure in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

