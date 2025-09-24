William Blair Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Carnival

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Carnival in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 17th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Carnival’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Carnival’s FY2026 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Get Carnival alerts:

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

CCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Carnival from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Carnival from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Melius Research raised their price target on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.84.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Carnival

Carnival Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:CCL opened at $30.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.70. Carnival has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $32.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $371,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 64,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,078.50. This trade represents a 16.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carnival

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth $1,555,000. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at about $616,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Carnival by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 584,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after buying an additional 26,828 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Carnival by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 22,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.