Noble Financial Has Negative Forecast for RAIL Q1 Earnings

Freightcar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Noble Financial cut their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Freightcar America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 18th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Freightcar America’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Freightcar America’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get Freightcar America alerts:

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Freightcar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Freightcar America Stock Performance

Freightcar America stock opened at $9.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.03 million, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.95. Freightcar America has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $16.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freightcar America

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Freightcar America by 24.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 20,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Freightcar America by 30.8% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 21,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Freightcar America by 54.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Freightcar America by 49.4% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Freightcar America in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Freightcar America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freightcar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freightcar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.