What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for ROIV Q1 Earnings?

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report issued on Thursday, September 18th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Roivant Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.94.

NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $14.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average of $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 1.15. Roivant Sciences has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $16.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 80.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 44.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 112.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 94.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 59.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eric Venker sold 683,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $10,223,079.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,969,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,448,016.65. The trade was a 25.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 1,195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $14,937,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,089,108 shares in the company, valued at $451,113,850. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,686,749 shares of company stock valued at $50,302,987. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

