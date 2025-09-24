Leerink Partnrs Has Positive Estimate for ROIV Q2 Earnings

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Roivant Sciences in a report released on Wednesday, September 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now expects that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for Roivant Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ FY2027 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

ROIV has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Leerink Partners increased their target price on Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.94.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROIV opened at $14.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.34. Roivant Sciences has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at Roivant Sciences

In other news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 1,195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $14,937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,089,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,113,850. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Gline purchased 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $49,957.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,287,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,516,310.67. This represents a 0.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,686,749 shares of company stock valued at $50,302,987 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROIV. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 32,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 15,918 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,411,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,528,000 after buying an additional 104,288 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

See Also

