GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.92.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE GE opened at $305.50 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $159.36 and a 12 month high of $305.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $275.21 and a 200-day moving average of $238.60. The company has a market cap of $323.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Aerospace

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 81.1% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 1,666.7% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

