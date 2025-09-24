Cormark Has Negative Outlook of Dye & Durham FY2025 Earnings

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Dye & Durham in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 18th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.78) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.72). The consensus estimate for Dye & Durham’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Dye & Durham’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.50.

Dye & Durham Price Performance

Dye & Durham stock opened at C$8.55 on Monday. Dye & Durham has a 52-week low of C$7.85 and a 52-week high of C$22.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$574.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.35.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Ltd is engaged in providing cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. The company has business operations in Canada and the United Kingdom. The customers include law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.

