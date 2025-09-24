Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Earnings Estimates for CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2026 EPS estimates for CrowdStrike in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Ruykhaver now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $489.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective (up previously from $517.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and twenty have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $477.21.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $484.10 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $272.67 and a one year high of $517.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $121.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -406.80, a PEG ratio of 115.88 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $443.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.22.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 9,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.65, for a total value of $4,843,004.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,667,553.70. This represents a 33.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.21, for a total transaction of $983,037.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 81,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,592,632.43. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,973 shares of company stock worth $39,121,937 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.