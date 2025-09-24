Ventum Cap Mkts Increases Earnings Estimates for High Tide

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Free Report) – Ventum Cap Mkts boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of High Tide in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 17th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Semple now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for High Tide’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. High Tide had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%.

HITI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of High Tide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (up previously from $4.50) on shares of High Tide in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Haywood Securities upgraded shares of High Tide to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, High Tide currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

High Tide Stock Performance

Shares of High Tide stock opened at $3.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $313.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48. High Tide has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On High Tide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HITI. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of High Tide by 82,976.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of High Tide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of High Tide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of High Tide during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of High Tide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

