Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook for PBA Q3 Earnings

Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, August 11th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $40.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.79. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $43.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 69.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 14,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.9% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.9% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 16,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.24%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

