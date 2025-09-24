Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Zacks Research downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $19.78 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $26.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.27. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 22,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $473,641.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 226,794 shares in the company, valued at $4,676,492.28. The trade was a 9.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Miller sold 115,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $2,332,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 949,663 shares in the company, valued at $19,259,165.64. This trade represents a 10.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,970 shares of company stock worth $4,927,241. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

