CarMax (KMX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, September 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share and revenue of $7.0682 billion for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, September 25, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

CarMax Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of KMX stock opened at $57.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. CarMax has a 1-year low of $54.53 and a 1-year high of $91.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.38 and a 200 day moving average of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $108,785.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,308.56. This trade represents a 35.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in CarMax by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in CarMax by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in CarMax by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in CarMax by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Stephens dropped their target price on CarMax from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CarMax in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CarMax from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Get Our Latest Report on CarMax

About CarMax

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.