CarMax (KMX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, September 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share and revenue of $7.0682 billion for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, September 25, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.
CarMax Trading Down 0.9%
Shares of KMX stock opened at $57.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. CarMax has a 1-year low of $54.53 and a 1-year high of $91.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.38 and a 200 day moving average of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $108,785.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,308.56. This trade represents a 35.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Stephens dropped their target price on CarMax from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CarMax in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CarMax from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.
Get Our Latest Report on CarMax
About CarMax
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CarMax
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 Quantum Computing ETFs to Know—And Why 2 Don’t Hold D-Wave
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Forget Tariffs, Landstar and West Fraser Can Still Rally
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Is Super Micro Next in Line for a Big AI Takeover?
Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.