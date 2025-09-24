FY2029 Earnings Estimate for KYMR Issued By HC Wainwright

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, September 18th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.32) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.36). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kymera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.79) per share.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $11.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.37 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 616.03% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

KYMR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.95.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $50.87 on Monday. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $53.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 2.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 660,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,363,618. This represents a 4.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 317,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.00 per share, with a total value of $13,955,348.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,798,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,146,980. This trade represents a 12.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kymera Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Siren L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 9.1% in the first quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 3,240,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,687,000 after buying an additional 270,580 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 9.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 3,851.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 205.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 77,912 shares during the period.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

See Also

