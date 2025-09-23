Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Acquired by Kelly Financial Group LLC

Kelly Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Kelly Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 108,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.4% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 198,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 16,939 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 185,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 5.7% in the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.18. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $30.43. The company has a market cap of $136.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

