Sudhindra Kankanwadi Sells 9,873 Shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 9,873 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.90, for a total value of $4,945,385.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 20,520 shares in the company, valued at $10,278,468. This trade represents a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Sudhindra Kankanwadi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 19th, Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 6,000 shares of Synopsys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $2,892,000.00.
NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $21.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $492.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,028,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $579.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $507.65. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.74 and a 12-month high of $651.73. The stock has a market cap of $91.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.14.
Several research firms recently commented on SNPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Synopsys from $685.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Synopsys from $630.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $535.00 price target (down previously from $670.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Synopsys from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $585.33.
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
