Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.82 and last traded at C$7.82, with a volume of 34082 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.72.

Headwater Exploration Stock Up 0.5%

The stock has a market cap of C$1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.54.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc is an oil and gas exploration and development company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas onshore in McCully Field, New Brunswick and Marten Hills, Alberta. The firm generates substantial revenue from the sale of commodities which include crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids.

